Queen Latifah to honor the late Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Queen Latifah will help pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards. She'll take the stage during the ceremony Sunday for a performance that executive prouder Raj Kapoor says will be one of the show's most exciting moments.

“[Quincy] was the recipient of one of our Governors Awards [last] year, and we’ve planned and curated this beautiful moment that we hope will uplift the room, that will celebrate the spirit of Quincy and all of his greatness, and we are happy to say that Queen Latifah is part of that performance," Raj says in a statement. "You’ll have to tune in Sunday to see what we have in store, but it’s a beautiful moment, and we think it will make everybody feel really good.”

Queen appeared on Q's Jook Joint by Quincy, who has his own history with the Oscars. He was the first Black musical director on the Oscar telecast and the first Black composer to secure an Oscar nomination for best original song. He is also the only Black composer with three nods in scoring categories for his work on In Cold BloodThe Wiz and The Color Purple.

Quincy passed away in November 2024 at 91 years old.

