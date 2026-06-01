Queen Latifah to celebrate 30 years of 'Chicago' on Broadway and all that jazz at Tony Awards

Host Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fresh off her hosting gig at the American Music Awards, Queen Latifah is set to perform at the Tony Awards.

She will take part in a special performance celebrating Chicago's 30-year run on Broadway. The musical originally opened on Broadway in 1975 before returning in 1996, where it continues to run today. According to a press release, it is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Queen Latifah will be joined by Tony Awards host P!nk, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adrienne Warren, Alex Newell, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Mulvaney and more.

The Tony Awards will take place Sunday at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Queen is also set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

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