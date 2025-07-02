Quavo tapped to headline MLB's annual Players Party

The MLB 2025 All-Star Game will soon be making its way to Atlanta, where Quavo will headline the annual Players Party. The invite-only event is scheduled to take place on July 14.

"There's a unique energy when your city hosts something as big as the All-Star Game. Performing at the Players Party in Atlanta is my way of giving back to the place that raised me," Quavo says in a statement to Billboard. "This is bigger than music or sports — it's about celebrating the hustle, heart, and unity that define the A."

Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri also celebrated MLB's upcoming takeover of their city, Atlanta, appearing in a promo clip soundtracked to their song "Welcome to Atlanta."

"It's probably the most appropriate song, because it says 'Welcome,'" Jermaine told the MLB. "With everybody coming in town for the All-Star Game with all the players, it feels like a big hug that they get as soon as they come to the city."

“I’m excited to see it being in this city and how it feels different from when it’s in other cities,” Ludacris added. “It was in Texas last year. And I don’t remember the last time it was in Atlanta — 25 years ago? I’m celebrating my 25-year anniversary. So a lot has changed in 25 years, and I’m just excited to be in this city and see not only what MLB brings to it, but what we bring to MLB.”

The MLB 2025 All-Star Game will take place July 15 in Truist Park.

