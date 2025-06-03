Pusha T says Drake taking legal action against UMG 'cheapens the art' of rap

Pusha T once deemed Kendrick Lamar the winner in the beef against Drake. Now, in a new cover story for GQ, he shares his thoughts on the lawsuit Drizzy filed against UMG over K. Dot's "Not Like Us."

“If [Drake’s] adamant to have a lawsuit, it’s only because he knows all the things that they did to suppress everything that was happening around ‘Adidon’ and the verses and the records and things that were happening back then," Push shared, recalling his own past beef with Drizzy.

"The suing thing is bigger than some rap s***. I just don’t rate you," he continues. "Damn, it’s like it just kind of cheapens the art of it once we gotta have real questions about suing and litigation."

Push also discussed the effects the Kendrick and Drake feud had on his and Clipse's relationship with Def Jam. He revealed the label attempted to censor K.Dot's verse on their upcoming Let God Sort Em Out album due to concerns of releasing a song from two of Drake's enemies.

"They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," Push said. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, 'We'll just drop the Clipse.' But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go…"

He added Def Jam ultimately released Clipse from the label and dropped him as a solo artist.

Clipse's new album will arrive on July 11.

