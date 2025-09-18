Public Enemy announces physical release of latest album, 'Black Sky Over the Projects'

Public Enemy fans now have a chance to literally get their hands on the group's first album in five years. Following the surprise digital release of Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025 in June, the album will now have physical copies available.

Starting Oct. 10, Black Sky Over the Projects will be sold in various formats, including CD and three vinyl variants, which are now available for preorder.

"This album is a give-back to all of our fans with gratitude and appreciation. We see and appreciate you," Chuck D says in a press release. Flavor Flav adds, "We're bringing our beats to the world with this album."

Black Sky Over the Projects finds Chuck and Flav as they "fearlessly call out the ills that plague society, politics, corporations and even ourselves while challenging us to do better," according to a press release. It also celebrates music and hip-hop.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.