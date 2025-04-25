Protesters gather outside Tennessee courthouse in support of Young Buck

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Protesters gathered outside the Sumner County Courthouse in Tennessee Wednesday in support of Young Buck, who was ordered to serve 30 days for "repeated violations of his bond supervision," WKRN reports.

They spoke out against his bond being revoked, and generally what they deemed “political and police corruption.”

"I hope they start weeding out these corrupt police, judges, DAs — all of it," protester Kimberly Cassetty told WKRN.

Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock addressed the demonstration in a statement shared to the outlet.

"As Americans, we are guaranteed the right to free speech and peaceful assembly under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. These rights are foundational to our republic, and it is our duty not only to uphold them, but to protect those who exercise them peacefully," he said. "We thank the demonstrators for their cooperation and for expressing their views in a lawful and respectful manner. Our office remains committed to ensuring public safety while safeguarding the constitutional rights of every citizen."

Buck, born David Darnell Brown, was charged with domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and three counts of a violation order of protection following an incident with his girlfriend in 2020. His jury trial is set to begin on July 24.

