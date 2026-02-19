President Donald Trump expresses love for Nicki Minaj

Musician Nicki Minaj (L) joins U.S. President Donald Trump on stage as he delivers remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

While Nicki Minaj attended the World Liberty Forum in Florida Wednesday, President Donald Trump was singing her praises. He shared a few words about the rapper during the Black History Month event at the White House.

"How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple weeks ago. She's so beautiful," Trump said in a video posted by The Associated Press. "I said, 'Nicki, you're so beautiful.' ... But she was so beautiful and so great and she gets it, more importantly."

Nicki has been vocal about her support of Trump on various platforms, including Turning Point USA's AmericaFest and the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where she met him for the first time.

Her keynote appearance at the Trump-backed World Liberty Forum saw her discussing her tight relationship with her fans, among other things.

