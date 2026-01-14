Pooh Shiesty tells the story of his song 'FDO'

Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Pooh Shiesty released his song "FDO" following his release from prison, but he actually started writing the track while serving a three-year sentence on a gun charge. He tells Complex he later realized he was getting ahead of himself and decided to pause the process.

“How the f*** am I going to talk about something that ain’t even happen yet?” Pooh recalled. “I’m not even out yet. I was like, ‘Man, I’m forcing it too much. F*** it—it’s gotta come natural.’”

After being released in early October, he revisited the song and made changes, including switching the beat to exude "First Day Out" vibes.

Another obstacle was the title of the song. Pooh tells Complex he didn't want to call it "First Day Out" because the phrase was overused.

"I really didn't want to do a ‘First Day Out’ because ‘First Day Outs’ were played out,” Pooh explained. “Especially when a lot of people don't come home and perform the right way or produce the right way.”

To get around that, Pooh titled the track “FDO,” which he says can either stand for “First Day Out,” “Free the Operation” or “F*** the Opps.”

The song reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first major rap hit of 2026. It also serves as a teaser for his upcoming debut album, which he says will showcase his versatility and include "Good production, good quality, good features, good content, good substance, a lot of substance."

