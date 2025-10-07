Pooh Shiesty released early from federal prison

Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Pooh Shiesty has been granted an early release from prison. He was initially set for an April 2026 release, but according to records from the United States Penitentiary, Canaan, is no longer in custody.

As previously reported, Pooh, born Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., had been serving a five-year, three-month sentence after pleading guilty to a single federal firearms conspiracy charge related to a 2020 robbery and shooting in Miami, Florida. The plea saved him from a potential life sentence and resulted in three other related charges getting dropped.

Videos of Pooh seemingly celebrating his release have circulated the internet. Pooh's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has since teased the rapper's next moves.

"@poohshiesty is ready....wait until you see hus comeback. He will be bigger than ever. I am always glad to see a client start the climb back up to elite status. Always kept it [100]," Cohen wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"The government wanted 10...he got 3," the lawyer continued. "I always think there is a plan for people and his story isnt over its just starting."

