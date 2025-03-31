Playboi Carti's 'MUSIC' spends second week atop the 'Billboard' 200

It's Playboi Carti's second week at #1 on the Billboard 200 with his new release, MUSIC. The album, which debuted with the biggest week for a hip-hop project in 2025, earned 131,00 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 27, according to Luminate. The album earned 124,000 units through streams and 7,000 units through album sales.

MUSIC arrived March 14, but streams for the album's deluxe, MUSIC – Sorry 4 Da Wait, were also factored into the second-week numbers following its release on Tuesday. The deluxe edition features four new tracks: "Different Day," "2024," "Backr00ms" and "FOMDJ."

MUSIC is now Carti's first-ever album to spend more than one week at #1. Keeping it company in the Billboard 200's top 10 are Kendrick Lamar's GNX at #2, PartyNextDoor and Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at #4 and SZA's SOS at #5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.