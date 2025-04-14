Playboi Carti's Music returns to #1 on 'Billboard' 200

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Playboi Carti's album Music is back at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking its third week atop the chart. It earned 64,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 10, according to Luminate. It's the smallest weekly sum for a #1 since Morgan Wallen dominated the chart with One Thing at a Time, garnering 61,000 units. Streams comprised 96% of Music's units; it's the #1 album on Top Streaming Albums for a fourth week.

Also in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 are PartyNextDoor and Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which moves up from #5 to #3; SZA's SOS, which rose from #6 to #4; and Kendrick Lamar's GNX, which dropped from the #4 to the #5 spot.

