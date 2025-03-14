Playboi Carti releases 'I AM MUSIC' ﻿after slight delay

AWGE/Interscope
By ABC Audio

Playboi Carti has finally dropped his album I AM MUSIC, which arrived hours after its intended midnight release. He sent a text to streamer Kai Cenat, writing, "If it wasn't for the samples and clearances it would [have] been out at 12 east but we good err thing cleared it should be out in any sec." Kai showed viewers of his Twitch channel the text during a livestream.

I AM MUSIC boasts 30 songs, with songs from FutureTravis ScottThe WeekndYoung ThugLil Uzi VertSkepta, Ty Dolla $ign and Kendrick Lamar, who is featured on "Good Credit." On the song, he seemingly addresses his beef with Drake and throws shots at A$AP Relli.

"The numbers is nothing, the money is nothing, I really been him, I promise/ Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n****, I'm Luka Dončić/ Conspiracy theories is given, but I must admit it, you got the wrong person," he raps.

Kendrick also appears on a song titled "Backd00r," featuring his tour mate SZA.

