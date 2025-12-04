Pharrell Williams reflects on upbringing, plight of Black & brown people while accepting FNAA award

Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Pharrell received the Shoe of the Year award at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards in NYC on Wednesday, an honor presented to him by Pusha T. During his acceptance speech, he reflected on his humble upbringing in Virginia and the instability of his childhood.

"You don’t know what I know. You ain’t seen what I saw. No, you ain’t been where I go. I’m from the mud," he said. "As a child, nobody’s been evicted more times than me. Lights turned off, water turned off, and at times, had to pump the water. And I didn’t have a name-brand sneaker until I was 16, when I could afford them for my first paycheck from McDonald’s.”

Pharrell then connected his journey and the collective experiences of Black and brown people in America, explaining that the history inspired his Black Ambition initiative, which has now awarded $85 million to start-ups launched by Black and brown entrepreneurs.

"I'm proletariat," he said. "In fact, I'm lumpenproletariat," a reference to the Marxist theory of societal classes.

He continued, "I had to stay on my feet. ... But I could never walk in the shoes of my parents' parents' parents … all they had to endure while staying on their feet. Or my ancestors, who arrived as captives, enslaved, who had no shoes, yet had to stay on their feet as they landed on the shores of Virginia.”

Pharrell also addressed past headlines about his frustration with politics, clarifying that his remarks were a reaction to DEI backlash. "Yes, I got frustrated, and the sound biters, they caught me lacking," he said. "I will never stop fighting. I will never stop raising money to help level the playing field. Never."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!