Pharrell to receive Shoe of the Year award at 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards

Pharrell Williams attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Pharrell is set to receive an award that has nothing to do with music. His Virginia Adistar Jellyfish collaboration with Adidas will be honored as the Shoe of the Year at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

"I dreamed of a shoe that felt alive, something that moved like water, that had its own rhythm, energy and glow,” Pharrell said in a statement, according to a press release. “The Virginia Adistar Jellyfish started as a really big idea that we kept pushing, shaping, refining until it became real. I wanted it to feel fluid, futuristic, and free, not just another shoe but a living design. Seeing people connect with that spirit is the most rewarding part."

The 39th annual awards show, also known as the "Shoe Oscars," takes place Dec. 3 at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. Also being honored are Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Tommy Hilfiger, Style Influencer of the Year Coco Gauff and more.

