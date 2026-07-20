PETA crashes Ashanti's SeaWorld performance

Ashanti performs during the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Ashanti's time to perform at SeaWorld came on Saturday, but it was interrupted by a protest by PETA activists.

While the singer was onstage at the San Diego park's Bayside Amphitheater, a group of PETA supporters held up signs reading, "Ashanti: No Dolphin is Happy in a Tank" and "Ashanti: It's Foolish to Support SeaWorld," referencing two of her hit songs.

"The real heartbreak isn't in Ashanti's lyrics, it's in SeaWorld's tanks where dolphins are drugged and sexually abused, mother orcas have had their babies taken away, and thinking, feeling animals waste away in concrete prisons," PETA President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA urges everyone to help spare animals a life of misery by never going to SeaWorld."

According to a PETA press release, the group's goal is "to urge SeaWorld to stop breeding dolphins and whales and send them to seaside sanctuaries where they can live in peace."

Snippets of Ashanti's performance showed her live renditions of "Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)," "Mesmerize" and "Foolish," to which the crowd sang along.

The remaining performers in the SeaWorld summer concert series are Soulja Boy and Paul Wall, Jordin Sparks, Too $hort and Warren G.

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