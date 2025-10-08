PartyNextDoor highlights memorable tour moments in '$$$ Film'

PartyNextDoor performs onstage with Drake during day 1 of Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

PartyNextDoor is sharing highlights from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U in his latest release, $$$ Film

Directed by Kid Art, the dark and moody film is nearly 10 minutes long and features album cuts "When He's Gone," "OMW" and "Somebody Loves Me." It captures behind-the-scenes tour moments from PND's point of view, including the love he received from fans during his time on the road.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U was released on Feb. 14 as a joint project with Drake. It was followed by a European trek, $ome $exy $hows 4 U.

Party is now set to take the stage Saturday at the North Carolina A&T homecoming concert. Queen Naija, Fridayy and Big Boogie have also been tapped for performances.

