Omar Epps stars in newly released trailer for 'Moses the Black'

The official trailer for Moses the Black has been released.

The trailer follows Omar Epps' character, Malik, as he is released from prison. Back on the streets, he seeks vengeance against those who killed his closest friend, engaging in shooting and other acts of violence while having flashbacks of his time behind bars. He is also seen having moments of remorse and reflection.

Malik is then introduced to the story of Moses the Black, played by Chukwudi Iwuji, a saint known for transforming from a gang leader into a monk. Inspired, he begins reading the Bible and making changes that are noticeable to his crew.

Meanwhile, a corrupt officer, played by a Cliff Chamberlain, tries to work with Quavo's character, Straw, the leader of Malik's rival gang, to try to bring him down.

A voice is heard warning Malik, "If you're gonna choose a battle, tough guy, choose the right one."

Wiz Khalifa, who plays 2wo-3ree, the head of Malik's crew, also appears in the trailer.

50 Cent and Epps serve as executive producers for Moses the Black.

