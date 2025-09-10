Offset shows support for Cardi B's upcoming album: 'She's gonna do her big one'

Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallmanat at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Offset and Cardi B may no longer be together, but he still wants to see her win. He shared his support for her and her upcoming album when stopped by a photographer working for TMZ.

“Are your kids gonna have both their parents nominated for album of the year?” the photographer asked, to which Offset responded, “For sure.”

He then denied that the two would be competing against each other. “I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win," he said. "We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs.”

He then teased that Cardi's upcoming album is "hard" and added, "She’s gonna do her big one, too.”

Of his own album Kiari, Offset said it's his best solo work to the date.

“It was an album that meant a lot to me—after my name, you know what I mean? Just me being personal, me being vulnerable, about life, and people like it … and that’s a blessing, man,” he told TMZ.

Kiari is now available on DSPs. Cardi's upcoming Am I the Drama? album, however, will arrive on Sept. 19. She's been promoting it with jokes that she's a single mother working to avoid going back to the strip club and that Atlantic Records cut her budget, forcing her to "go on the road and sell these CDs and vinyl myself."

She will also be making some in-store appearances, where fans will have the opportunity to meet her. Locations include Looney Tunes in Long Island and Fingerprints in Long Beach.

