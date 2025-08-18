Offset says song 'Move On' is about peacefully moving on from relationship with Cardi B

Offset addresses his relationship with Cardi B on his upcoming album, Kiari, breaking down his feelings on the final song, "Move On."

"It's about moving on, like, peacefully," he explains in an interview with the Associated Press. "That's what the message is supposed to be. It's all love and peace."

“I just ended the album with that [song], just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with,” he continued. “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

After nearly seven years of marriage, in which they welcomed three children, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in 2024. She has since moved on to date NFL player Stefon Diggs and has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?

She recently dropped her single, "Imaginary Playerz," which samples "Imaginary Player" by Jay-Z, who she says approved of the song.

“If [Jay] didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,’” Cardi previously said on X Spaces. “But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”

