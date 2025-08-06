Offset says he's not taking shots on his upcoming album, 'Kiari'

Offset will get personal on his upcoming album, but he won't include shots toward his estranged wife, Cardi B. During his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, he said the project is a form of therapy rather than a way to clap at someone.

"The shots? I ain't doing that. I might speak on life situations, but I'm not doing that," he said. "That ain't the way to do it."

"There's too much involved, family, kids. That s*** gonna be lame 10 years from now," he continued. "I ain't on that, but I'll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things."

Offset was also asked about his opinion of Cardi B's song "Outside," and he revealed that he had prior knowledge of the track.

"I actually knew about the song before the song came out, like prior to the bulls*** that was happening. If it is stuff at me ... everything is a timing thing," he said. "That record's been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look."

After nearly seven years of marriage, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in the summer of 2024. She's now reportedly dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Kiari is set to arrive on Aug. 22.

