Offset says he 'should have respected' Cardi B more during marriage

Cardi B and Offset attend The After hosted by Diddy & Doja Cat powered by Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila at Club Love on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Amid an album rollout that has seen Cardi B discuss the dark times in her marriage, her estranged husband, Offset, is reflecting on his faults. During an appearance on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, he revealed he "made a lot of mistakes" during their relationship.

“I was definitely not perfect,” he said. “I made a lot of mistakes. I did a lot of wrong, and it’s always on the front screen, so it was hard to move on from it.”

In hindsight, he said, he "should have respected her way more."

“I made bad decisions as a man, stepping out, and I gotta take that on the chin," Offset shared. “I was being selfish, and I can say that as a man. I wish there wasn’t so much interest in our stuff going on. I've done got out of pocket a couple of times because it feels like you’re getting bullied.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset shut down speculation that Saweetie cheated on Quavo with him, saying, "No, it was rumored, man."

He added he believes his breakup with Quavo was due to "something deeper." “I think people were trying to tear down my situation and their situation,” he guessed. “We’re men, we don’t play those games.”

Offset then shared that things between them will never be the same because Takeoff was "the glue to everything."

"In a group you got egos. We grown men. We got millions of dollars and egos. But homie would humble that at all times. ... He just kept us as one," Offset explained, adding he will always identify with Migos despite its split.

"I'm still Migos at the end of the day. When I go back to my neighborhood, it's a crew of us, and we Migos," Offset said. "So it don't never go away from me."

