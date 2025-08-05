Offset announces new album, 'Kiari'

Offset has a new, self-titled album on the way. Titled Kiari after his birth name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the project stands to be his "most personal body of work yet," according to a press release.

It's scheduled to arrive on Aug. 22, complete with 18 tracks, including previously released singles "Professional" and "Bodies" featuring J.I.D. Other artists who contributed to the album are Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, YFN Lucci and Teezo Touchdown.

Kiari will include multiple physical artwork variants, and is now available to presave and preorder.

It marks Offset's third solo studio album, following his debut album, Father of 4, and its follow-up, 2023's Set It Off.

