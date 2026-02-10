October London 'did it again' with #1 Billboard chart spot

It seems October London is just warming up.

The R&B sensation snagged his third #1 spot on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart, this time with his hit "Touch on Me."

London previously led with viral songs "Back to Your Place," which sat at #1 for 10 weeks in fall 2023, and "Mulholland Drive" featuring Snoop Dogg and LaToiya Williams, which led for two weeks in August 2024.

"Touch on Me" grew in popularity across social media thanks to its corresponding line dance.

In celebration of the news Tuesday, London took to his Instagram Story with reposts of the congratulatory messages that poured in.

"We did it again," the singer commented in response to one of the many posts shared by songwriter and producer Michael "LTRAIN" Letter.

The Billboard news was also shared by Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records, the label London is signed with.

