NY restaurant honors Cardi B, Fat Joe and more for Hispanic Heritage Month

Fat Joe attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B and Fat Joe are among the Hispanic stars being celebrated by New York restaurant Sei Less for Hispanic Heritage Month. Dishes named in their honor are on a special, limited-edition $50 prix-fixe menu that will be available until Oct. 15.

Cardi's meal — the lobster spoons — is "poached lobster in a beurre blanc butter with shallots, wine, shiro dashi and chives," Billboard reports, while Fat Joe has a wonton soup. Other Hispanic stars honored this Hispanic Heritage Month are Rauw Alejandro, Karl-Anthony Towns, Carlos Alcaraz, OzunaDavid Ortiz and Amaya Espinal from Love Island.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

