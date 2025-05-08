Not Like Kendrick Lamar: rapper leads BET Awards 2025 nominees with 10 nods

While entertaining fans in stadiums nationwide as part of his Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar has become the top nominee of the BET Awards 2025.

The rapper has secured 10 nominations, including best male hip-hop artist and album of the year for GNX. "Not Like Us" earned nods for video of the year and viewer's choice award, while "Luther" featuring tour mate SZA was nominated for viewer's choice award and video director of the year with Dave Free. Finally, K. Dot's "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin was nominated for viewer's choice award and best collaboration, where it will compete against SZA's "30 for 30," on which he's featured.

Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla have each secured six nominations. Doechii's nominations include best female hip hop artist and album of the year for Alligator Bites Never Heal, while Drake is competing for album of the year for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor, best male hip hop artist and best male R&B/pop artist, among other awards.

Five of Future's nominations are for his work with Metro Boomin: best group; album of the year for We Don't Trust You; video of the year for "Type S***," also with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti; and best collaboration and viewer's choice award for "Like That" featuring Kendrick.

And GloRilla's six nominations include album of the year for Glorious, viewer's choice award for "TGIF," best collaboration for "Sticky" with Tyler, The Creator, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne, and the Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award for "Rain Down On Me."

The Weeknd, Arya Starr, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Maverick City Music, Playboi Carti and Tyler are also among the 2025 nominees.

The BET Awards, celebrating its 25th anniversary, air June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

