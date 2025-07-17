No Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson hard launch relationship at inaugural gala

Klay Thompson skipped out on the ESPYs Wednesday night to hard launch his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

The two made their red carpet debut at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala, where they took some photos before sharing a kiss.

She then dished some information about their first encounter to People, saying, "Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f****** movie. I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie."

Asked what she loves most about Klay, Meg said it was his kindness. "He's the nicest person I've ever met in my life," she said in her interview with People.

The Pete & Thomas Foundation gala took place at the Gotham Hall in New York City with guests including Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert and Angie Martinez. Taraji P. Henson served as host, while Muni Long took the stage to perform.

The foundation itself was created to pay homage to Megan's late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas, who she believes are currently looking down at her.

"I feel like they can see what I'm doing right now," Megan tells People. "I feel like they're looking down on me from heaven, and I feel like they're like, 'Yes, daughter!' I feel like my momma's so happy."

"I feel like she is clapping," Meg continued. "I feel like my great-grandma is so happy. I feel like my daddy is like, 'this is exactly what I knew my child was gonna do.' I feel like they're super proud."

Her red carpet debut with Klay arrives after fans noticed him in the background of a post on her Instagram. He later shared a photo dump featuring a picture of them kissing and another of them holding hands.

