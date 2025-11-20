NLE Choppa, Quavo, Tyga and more to perform at Rolling Loud Australia

NLE Choppa attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The full lineup for Rolling Loud Australia has been unveiled, revealing the artists who will join previously announced headliners Gunna, Sexyy Red and Ken Carson.

Among those taking the stage for the festival's return to the continent are Tyga, Swae Lee, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, Quavo and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Rolling Loud Australia will take place March 7, 2026, in New South Wales, Sydney, and March 8, 2026, in Victoria, Melbourne. It will mark the festival's first iteration in Australia since its debut in 2019.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!