Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's 'PROLIFIC' to arrive ahead of Nipsey's birthday

PROLIFIC, a collaborative album between Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux, now has a release date. It's set to arrive on Aug. 14, a day before what would've been Hussle's 41st birthday.

"We're proud to present PROLIFIC, the collaborative project Nipsey created with Bino and brought to life sonically by Mixed By Ali," Hussle's brother, Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom, says in a statement. "We are honored to be able to release the PROLIFIC album in the exact way my brother envisioned it. This isn't something that our team compiled together, this is the body of work Nipsey created with Bino top to bottom. He was very proud of this project and we feel blessed to finally be able to share it with the world."

Recorded nine years ago, the 15-track project was recently led by the single "Reckless." Coinciding with the release date announcement is the premiere of "Sacrifices," released with a music video directed by Norberto Garcia.

“Sacrifices was a masterclass of creative energy,” says Bino in a statement. “Minimum conversation, all hands on deck, and the unpredictable genius of James Fauntleroy. Constant flow of vibes and gems on and off record.”

PROLIFIC is available for preorder and presave in multiple physical variants. Exclusive merch is available for preorder.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.