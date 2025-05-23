New Music Friday: Burna Boy, Bossman Dlow, Estelle and more

Burna Boy has released a new song featuring Travis Scott called "TaTaTa," along with its music video. It will be featured on a new album, No Sign of Weakness, which will find "Burna Boy's larger-than-life charisma and unmistakable fusion of global influences with melodic pop sensibility." No Sign of Weakness arrives July 10.

Bossman Dlow's Dlow Curry album has expanded. The just-released deluxe version features eight new tracks, including "Hit" featuring Gucci Mane, "Money Talks," "Sum Out of Nun" and "Get Stretched."

Fredo Bang's The Bing Bang is out, with appearances from Loe Shimmy, Buju Banton, Skilla Baby and more. He released the music video for "Won't Be Lonely," which is on YouTube.

Estelle sings about personal transformation and self-liberation on Stay Alta, her first album in seven years. "Stay Alta is about remembering who you are, rising above the noise, and choosing joy — even when it's hard. Stay Alta is a celebration of transformation — of letting go, of returning to self, and of honoring the power in starting over," she says.

"JAN. 31st (my truth)" is YFN Lucci's first song since being released from prison. It's a vulnerable one that captures "his first thoughts and feelings as a free man" and "unveils a new chapter where vulnerability reigns supreme—no matter how uncomfortable the truth," per a press release, according to HotNewHipHop.

G-Eazy is "celebrating the highs of love and life as well as how fleeting those moments and feelings can sometimes be" on his new album, Helium. "Parties don't last forever, love sometimes fades, and balloons don't fly forever. But it's all a part of life and in the end it's worth it all," he previously wrote on Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.