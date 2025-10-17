New Music Friday: Ty Dolla $ign, Ice Cube + Scarface and more

Ty Dolla $ign has released his new album, Tycoon, a title he chose to reflect his career. "A tycoon is a boss," he told Billboard. "It came from a Japanese word [taikun] which means 'great lord.' It's the same thing — great boss, the best at your craft. The top of your game, right? That's what I feel like I've reached." Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, Leon Thomas and more are on the album. The video for "Don't Kill the Party" featuring Quavo is out now.

Ice Cube and Scarface come together for their "Act My Age" visual, directed by DJ Pooh. The video finds kid versions of both rappers taking on various escapades and eventually ending up in jail. "Act My Age" is off Cube's Man Up album.

RZA has brought back The Juice Crew, a hip-hop collective featuring mainly New York artists, including Kool G Rap, Roxanne Shanté, Biz Markie and Big Daddy Kane, for a new album titled Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew All Stars. Kane is on the lead single, "Open Ya Eyes." "When RZA sent me the track, it hit different— it felt like the sound itself was asking me to speak truth," Kane said in a press release. "That's what hip-hop was built for."

Lil Yachty joins Skrilla for his song "Rich Sinners" and its accompanying video. The video finds them trading verses in the hallways of a housing project, at a basketball court and more. "Rich Sinners" is the first song off Skrilla's forthcoming album, Z.

Other releases:

Monaleo, Who Did The Body

Muni Long, "Delulu"

Ayra Starr, Rema, "Who's Dat Girl"

Ludacris, Back For the First Time 25th anniversary edition

Dave East, Karma 4

Gucci Mane, Episodes

Lil Tjay, "Letter to My Block"

