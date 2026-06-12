New Music Friday: The-Dream, Blxst, Ludacris and more

Toosii looks back in the new song "Yesterday," reflecting "on distance, longing, and the desire to reconnect with someone who continues to occupy his thoughts," according to a press release. The song, produced by Ant Chamberlain and Bino Beats, is now streaming on digital platforms.

Erick the Architect has released his debut single for Mass Appeal, "No Doubt (I'm In Love)," as well as a visualizer. "This song is about being unapologetically in love with someone. It's about the honesty and vulnerability it takes to let a woman know exactly how you feel, all while having a good time. It's the small details that make her who she is, and the lengths I'm willing to go to keep her in my life," he says in a statement.

Salt-N-Pepa's Salt teams with Erica Campbell for "Overcomers," described in a press release as "equal parts celebration and conviction." In it, she discusses setting standards, protecting your peace and more. It's the fourth release in her solo rollout, following "Diamond in the Light," "Kings & Queens" and "Chosen."

The-Dream has released "Tampa," a preview of his upcoming album, Love/Hate II, set to arrive on July 10. The song is now available on digital platforms, and the album is available for preorder.

Kodak Black released his Kodak the Blessing mixtape a day after his 29th birthday. It features Rylo Rodriguez, Fridayy and others, along with a music video for "Nunchucks." The video, which he directed, shows him in a club with a lot going on, including karate fights and twerking.

Other releases:

Blxst, Labor of Love

Ludacris, GloRilla, "Real Hustla"

Rick Ross, T.I., "Mahogany Caskets"

ALISSIA, Anderson .Paak, "Can't Get Enough"

Sunshine Benzi, "WAKO / EASTSIDE"

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