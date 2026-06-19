New Music Friday: Ne-Yo, Tierra Whack, Chlöe and more

Ne-Yo gives another preview of his country-inspired Highway 79 album with "Thinking What I'm Thinking." The song "explores the fragile space between two people growing apart," according to a press release. The accompanying visualizer premieres on Tuesday.

Masego has released a new song titled "Breathe." It's "an actual real-life story about me trying to process a death in a family, but then having to go into a meeting, and then a studio session, and then travel, and then some other industry s***," he says of the song.

Tierra Whack invites you to WHACK's MUSEUM on her new mixtape. According to a press release, it's her self-described "first true rap project." "WHACK'S MUSEUM isn't meant to just be heard. It's meant to be examined," she says in a statement. The video for "SIREN" is now available.

Chlöe and Timbaland came together for 13 tracks now featured on her mixtape Resurrection. "so grateful for what we created," she wrote to Timbaland in the caption announcing the project's release. The video for "Talking Deep" is on YouTube.

PJ Morton's double album, Saturday Night / Sunday Morning, is out now. Each half includes nine songs, with Saturday Night featuring R&B songs and Sunday Morning giving you some gospel music.

The final track from Big Freedia and SOPHIE's three-track EP, Released at Last, has dropped. "['Let Me See Ya'] was fire when SOPHIE & I worked on it ten years ago," Freedia said of the song, which also features MUNA. "And now to have MUNA on it, who also are repping for our community so brilliantly… it's really a dream."

Other releases:

Syd, "2 Many Days"

Arin Ray, "Sweet Thang"

YG, The Gentlemen's Club

Chaka Khan & Snoop Dogg, "Boogie's in My Soul"

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, "Final Say"

Elmiene & Fujii Kaze, "Comets + Gold"

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