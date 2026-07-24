New Music Friday: Moneybagg Yo, Rakim, Flo Milli and more

Moneybagg Yo is back with a new song called "I See Why." It arrives with a visual of him performing and showcasing his progress in his fitness journey. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

Kenyon Dixon released Ego Ruins Everything. When asked about his inspiration, he said in a statement, "I think people know one version of me, and I'm grateful for that. But this album gave me permission to show the parts of myself that don't always make it into the music, and I think that's what makes it my most complete body of work."

Gospel star Koryn Hawthorne previews her upcoming EP, Big Gospel, with the single "His Favorite." "This song is about knowing your worth isn't something you have to earn," she said in a statement. "You're already loved, already chosen, already His favorite. I hope whoever needs to hear that today, hears it."

Rakim teams up with Kurupt and Masta Killa for "A Different Kind," the lead single to The Godbody, due out Sept. 18. The "A Different Kind" video is out now. Produced by Rakim and Nick Wiz, The Godbody will also feature guests Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One and more.

Bootsy Collins has dropped Metal Health, in which he "explores themes of creativity, emotional wellbeing, and personal evolution through a collection of genre-defying records," according to a press release. It features lead single "Manic Depression" and guitar work by acclaimed guitarist Buckethead. He's celebrating the release with the Funk Alert! Bootsy Collins Virtual Album Release Party, taking place Saturday on the Bootsy Collins Network.

Loe Shimmy's Pretty Girlz Run the World is for the women. "I've always had a female fanbase," he told Billboard. "I just made sure I dedicated this one to them."

Other releases:

Rico Nasty, "RX"

Flo Milli, "Hot as a Bic"

Cypress Hill, "Dios Bendiga"

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