New Music Friday: Juvenile & Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars, Swae Lee and more

Anderson .Paak teams with South Korean girl group aespa for "Keychain," inspired by his newly released movie K-POPS! "I'm excited to join forces with aespa on 'Keychain.' K-POPS! is all about connection, and this track reflects that perfectly. We come from different worlds, but we're connected by the same passion for music," .Paak says. K-POPS! is now in AMC Theatres nationwide.

Swae Lee has released a new song titled "Flammable," a preview of his upcoming debut solo album, Same Difference. The track arrives with an accompanying video, which finds him partying alongside women at a backcountry bayou bash. "My fans been waiting to eat. Let the feast begin," Swae says of his new era.

Bruno Mars is celebrating his new album, The Romantic, and he will "Risk It All" to do so. The album, featuring lead single "I Just Might," is now available on streaming services. The video for "Risk It All" is on YouTube.

According to Wiz Khalifa's new album, Girls Love Horses. The project features 14 tracks and follows his first 2026 release, Khaotic. He'll launch The Macrodose Tour in April in celebration of 4/20, before joining Machine Gun Kelly for the Lost Americana tour in May. Wiz also appears in TiaCorine's official music video for "Was Hannin," out now on YouTube.

Other releases:

Juvenile ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "B.B.B. (Remix)"

Lil Yachty and Concrete Boys, It's Us Vol. 2

Joyner Lucas feat. Kodak Black, "Enemies"

Gelo, "Backyard Ball"

Luh Tyler, "Kobe"

Lakeyah, "Herskiii"

BigxThaPlug, Ro$ama, MurdaGang PB, Yung Hood, "6WA"

