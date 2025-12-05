New Music Friday: The Game, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more

The Game teamed with DJ Drama for Gangsta Grillz: Every Movie Needs a Trailer. There are 18 tracks on the project, with features from Eric Bellinger, Jeremih, Mozzy, O.T. Genasis, Hailey Williams and Latoiya Williams. He also worked with producing duo Mike & Keys.

GloRilla has released double the music, dropping singles "March" and "Special." "March" is accompanied by a music video directed by Troy Rescue, which finds Glo as a member of a marching band. It's an homage to the 2002 film Drumline. "Special" sees Glo getting personal and asking her man for a few affirmations.

Westside Gunn has released a new song about the sneaker brand he recently collaborated with. My Sauconys Glowin — a three-track EP featuring Stove God Cooks and Benny the Butcher — comes on the heels of his Saucony Progrid Triumph 4 Super FlyGods. Stove God also dropped "El Pueblo."

Young Thug dances in the studio as he listens back to the song "Revenge" in its new music video, available to watch on YouTube. Features Lil Gotit and 1300Saint are also spotted busting out their dance moves and performing their respective verses for the visual.

Ice Spice released the song and video for "Thootie" featuring Tokischa. "It's the [first time] people are actually hearing me speak or rap in Spanish, and it was fun to show another side of who I am, and it's even more special that I got to do it with Toki," Ice says in a statement, as per Uproxx. "We went to the Dominican Republic to shoot the video last month, and it was a vibe. I definitely felt at home."

Big K.R.I.T., Dedicated to Cadalee Biarritz

Polo G & G Herbo, "Gangsta Graduation"

Erick Sermon, Dynamic Duos

Ludacris, "44 Bars"

Logic & Wiz Khalifa, "700 Club"

Mozzy, "Buick to Benz"

