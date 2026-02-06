New Music Friday: Ella Mai, RZA + Juice Crew and more

Ella Mai has released her new album, Do You Still Love Me? Executive produced by Mustard, the project features 14 tracks, including previously released singles "100," "Little Things" and "Tell Her." Do You Still Love Me? is on streaming platforms. Fans can also purchase physical CD and vinyl editions on Ella Mai's official webstore.

RZA reunites with Juice Crew on Bobby Digital Presents: The Juice Crew. He curated and produced the album, which "re-imagines the Juice Crew sound through RZA's cinematic lens, blending his signature production with the crew's storytelling mastery," according to a press release. It's now available on DSPs.

LeCrae is out with Reconstruction: Second Story, an album that is "deeply personal" to him. "It reflects the last five years of inner-work wrestling, and rebuilding my faith on a strong foundation," he wrote of the album on Instagram. "I've always tried to be honest about the journey, not because I have it all figured out, but because I know many of us are walking similar roads."

Other releases:

Hunxcho, Not One of Them

Mozzy, EST GEE, "Wouldn't Hold You Up"

K Camp ft. Jacquees, "Come Back Home"

Fredo Bang, "Baby Please"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.