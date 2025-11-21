New Music Friday: De La Soul, Ne-Yo, BigXThaPlug and more

De La Soul has released their 10th studio album, Cabin in the Sky. It's their first new album in nine years and the first since the death of late member Dave "Trugoy the Dove" Jolicouer. The latest in Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series, it features Killer Mike, Black Thought, Common, Nas and more.

"Releasing this album today feels like crossing a finish line we've been running toward for years. Every step, every challenge, every late-night session shaped this moment," Posdnuos says in a statement. "Cabin in the Sky is triumph, healing, and the joy of still being here to make the art we love. It's surreal to finally share it, and we're grateful for everyone who stayed on this journey with us."

Maseo adds that this release day is "emotional" for him. "Dave's spirit lives in this music — in the stories, the laughter, and the love that built this group," he says. "I hope people of all ages hear themselves in these songs. This album is for the day-ones, the new listeners, and the ones who grew with us. It's life music. It's family music. And I'm grateful we can share it with the world today."

Cabin in the Sky is now available on streaming services.

