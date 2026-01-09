New Music Friday: Ari Lennox, Jill Scott, Max B and more

Ari Lennox has delivered the song "Twin Flame," in which she describes the intoxicating feelings and changes in behavior she's having with a man she thinks might be her twin flame. "You make me feel a way/ Do you feel the same?/ Set my heart ablaze (Set my heart)/ Are you my twin flame?" she sings. "Twin Flame" is the latest preview of Vacancy, out on Jan. 23.

Pusha T and idk. reunite for the latter's "Life 4 a Life." "[The song] speaks to a way of thinking shaped by survival, retaliation, and inherited codes, not to justify it, but to illuminate it," idk. says of their second collab. "I'm observing a mindset, not endorsing it, and showing that perspective and growth are possible even for those shaped by the harshest environments."

Jill Scott is applying "Pressha" on her new song, a "soul-bearing anthem of liberation" that "confronts the invisible weight of societal expectations — beauty myths, status games, and the pressure to conform," according to a press release. It's the second single off her upcoming album, To Whom This May Concern, set to drop on Feb. 13.

Max B is out with a second project following his release from prison, this time a collaboration with French Montana. Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos features 22 songs, with appearances from the late Chinx, Metro Boomin and Harry Fraud. Max's first album release was Public Domain 7: The Purge.

Other releases:

DaniLeigh, "Expensive"

Yung Bleu, Therapy

Chief Keef, "Harry Potter"

Hit-Boy, "Boston (One Take)"

Spice, "God Don't Play About Me"

