New B2K album is in the works

Lil' Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

After the Pandemonium! that followed the release of their third studio album, B2K has decided to reunite for another project. The group announced they are back in the studio, sharing a video of themselves recording new music.

"It feels amazing. It's cool after all of this time — after 20-plus years — that I can tap back into that teenage me, remembering all of those studio sessions that essentially molded me into who I am today," Omarion says in the clip.

J-Boog echoed the sentiment, noting that their chemistry hasn't faded. "When we get together, we're having fun — nothing but jokes. It's dance battles," he says. "Linking up with the guys is always special. It brings a level of youthfulness back to my life."

Fizz says it's been a "dope experience" to create with his brothers again, adding that they're incorporating their personal stories into the new music, which Raz-B teases is "super phenomenal."

“We’re having a lot of fun recording,” Raz adds. “We’re trying new things with our voices. We’re experimenting with different records, and it’s pretty cool.”

B2K notes that their growth and maturity since releasing Pandemonium! in 2002 has shaped their approach to the new album.

Raz says they now have a better understanding of the platform they’ve been given, while Omarion says they’re experienced enough “to be present and truly enjoy the moment.”

Fizz adds that he’s more aware of everything happening around them, allowing him to be his “brother’s keeper." As for Boog, he says that the group has returned focused. “This time around, it’s just the four of us — no outside voices,” he says. “We’re coming to wreck it. It’s back to game time.”

The album announcement follows news of B2K’s Boys 4 Life tour, which kicks off on Feb. 12 in Columbia, South Carolina.

