Nelly shares why he doesn't make New Year's resolutions

With 2026 comes another set of New Year's resolutions, but Nelly is not taking part in the tradition. The rapper tells ABC Audio he doesn't believe in making resolutions.

"I do not do the New Year's resolution because I just feel like you're making yourself a promise that you know you should do anyway," he says.

While Nelly opts out, he's quick to say he doesn't judge anyone who chooses to set goals for the new year. In fact, he says he's more than willing to hold other others accountable for the promises they make.

"I don't knock anybody that does [make resolutions]," he says. "I try to hold people to them, too. I'd be like, 'Yeah, you said you wasn't gonna drink.'"

Instead of resolutions, Nelly is focusing on staying productive in 2026. Fans can expect new music, including the upcoming return album from the St. Lunatics. He also has a second season of his reality show with wife Ashanti, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, in the works, though it's not clear when that will premiere.

