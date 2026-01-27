Ne-Yo and Akon announce Nights Like This tour

Ne-Yo and Akon have joined forces for their upcoming Nights Like This tour. The two will travel to 57 cities, entertaining fans with a back-and-forth set and classics from their discographies.

The set list will include performances of Ne-Yo’s “So Sick,” “Closer” and “Miss Independent,” as well as Akon’s “Smack That,” “Lonely” and “Right Now (Na Na Na)."

The European/U.K. leg kicks off April 24 and runs through May 31. The North American leg will then pick up on June 17, kicking off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Following stops in Raleigh, Syracuse, Toronto, Dallas, Charlotte and other cities, it will wrap on Aug. 21 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Citi and American Express card member presales run from Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time, followed by the artist presale, which starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets then become available to the general market Friday at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

