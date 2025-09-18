NBA YoungBoy's catalog sees increase in streams following start of MASA tour

NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy's discography is seeing a boost in streams because of his current MASA tour. Billboard reports his numbers have jumped from 128.1 million official on-demand U.S. streams (Aug. 22 to Aug. 28) to 144.4 million streams (Aug. 29 to Sept. 4); it later increased to over 184.8 million official streams.

Songs that have been getting traction are "Nevada," which has seen a 137% increase in streams over the last two weeks, and the MASA cut "Shot Callin," which went up by 142%, according to Billboard.

"Nevada" earned 2.1 million weekly streams from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 ahead of YoungBoy's MASA tour. By the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, the song garnered over 5.09 million official weekly streams.

"Shot Callin" went from 1.53 million official weekly streams before the tour (Aug. 22 to Aug. 28) to 3.7 million officially weekly streams after the first four shows.

Also mentioned in the Billboard article is the boost in streaming activity for Kevin Gates' single "I'm a Dog."

The song has seen a boost of 327% over the past two weeks, going from 565,000 official on-demand U.S. streams during the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 to 2.4 million streams during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11. The rise in streams is attributed to the "I'm a Dog" lip-synch and dance trends on TikTok.

