BREAKING: The FAA has ordered all flights grounded nationwide...

FILE PHOTO: What are airlines doing with the FAA's order to cut air traffic?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today has ordered all airlines, all flights grounded nationwide “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary posted on X that it was due to “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026

The FAA also put out the following statement to all aircraft operators:

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center, all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

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