Nas to be honored with Icon Award at 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Nas performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Nas' songwriting and impact on hip-hop and popular culture will be recognized at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. He is set to receive the BMI Icon Award.

“Nas has both defined and elevated hip-hop through his groundbreaking storytelling, lyrical excellence and a lasting commitment to artistic innovation,” said Catherine Brewton, BMI's vice president of creative in Atlanta. “From his earliest works to the music mogul that he is today, Nas is a true icon whose legacy continues to inspire artists, influence culture and shape the sound of hip-hop for generations.”

The ceremony will take place Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. In addition to honoring Nas, BMI will present awards for R&B/hip-hop songwriter, song of the year, producer of the year and publisher of the year, as well as recognize top producers and the 35 most-performed R&B/hip-hop songs of the past year.

“We are also looking forward to honoring all this year’s award-winning songwriters, producers, and publishers," Brewton added. "It’s going to be a night to remember.”

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