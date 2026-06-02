Music video for Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's 'Reckless' released

Bino Rideaux has released the music video for "Reckless," a track that first dropped during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles in February. It's a continuation of the rollout for PROLIFIC, his album with Nipsey Hussle.

Directed by Norberto Garcia, the video features a procession of black cars cruising throughs the streets while blending throwback footage of Nipsey with current-day scenes of Bino.

"Reckless" is the first preview of PROLIFIC, an album that Nipsey and Bino created together before Nipsey's death.

“We’re proud to present PROLIFIC, the collaborative project Nipsey created with Bino and brought to life sonically by Mixed By Ali,” Hussle’s brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to release the PROLIFIC album in the exact way my brother envisioned it. This isn’t something that our team compiled together; this is the body of work Nipsey created with Bino top to bottom. He was very proud of this project and we feel blessed to finally be able to share it with the world.”

Bino expressed a similar sentiment, noting the project was "built by fellowship." He added, “To have these records in my notes for so many years it felt good to link up with the team to see it through. It’s an honor to have footprints alongside the greatest.”

The video is now available on YouTube. A release date for PROLIFIC has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.