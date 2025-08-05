Music Notes: Tyla, Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist and more

Tyla released the music video for "Dynamite" featuring Wizkid. Directed by Nabil, the video captures them hanging out and dancing both in an apartment and outdoors in Morocco. It is now available to watch on YouTube.

Wizkid also seems to be featured on Gunna's upcoming album, The Last Wun, as he was heard in a preview Gunna played while in the studio. Their collaboration is seemingly titled "Forever."

Freddie Gibbs has announced he's going on tour with The Alchemist. Alfredo The Tour will kick off Sept. 20 in Philadelphia and wrap up in San Francisco on Nov. 9. General tickets go on sale Friday, but Freddie is sharing the link for early access with those who request it in the comments of his announcement post.

The Alchemist, who will also go on tour this year with Erykah Badu, has also announced Mobb Deep has a new project in the works. "The new Mobb Deep album is done. Produced entirely by Havoc and The Alchemist," he wrote on X.

