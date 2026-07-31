Music Notes: Trippie Redd, Wyclef Jean and Joe Budden

Joe Budden has another podcast on the way, but this one is about true crime. He tells Forbes, "Without giving you too much, we're going to delve into some stories. I'm a true crime head. I watch it all. This will be me looking at stories, telling stories, just putting a modern spin on true crime."

Trippie Redd revealed on Instagram that his new album, NDA, arrives on Aug. 14. He announced the news on Instagram with a trailer. The lead single, "Swagger," and accompanying music video are out now.

After calling for Tsu Surf's freedom at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Wyclef Jean teamed up with him for the remix to "Mr. October," out now. The original version features G Herbo and appears on Wyclef's Clef Notes album. Surf, born Rahjon Cox, spent time in prison on RICO and weapons charges linked to his role in the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was released in April.

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