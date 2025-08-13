Music Notes: Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, BigXThaPlug and more

Ahead of the release of her comeback album, Escape Room, Teyana Taylor has unveiled the track list. There are 22 tracks on the project, including collaborations with Lucky Daye, Tyla, Jill Scott, Kaytranada and her daughters, Rue Rose Shumpert and Junie Shumpert. Taraji P. Henson, La La, Issa Rae and Kerry Washington are some of the voices behind the narrations on the album. Escape Room is coming out on Aug. 22.

After previewing the song on YouTube and at the Outside Lands festival, Doja Cat has announced her song "Jealous Type" will come out on Aug. 21. Rather than making fans wait until midnight, the track will drop at 8 p.m. ET. It is now available for presave.

A few country stars have lent their support to BigXThaPlug's country-inspired album, I Hope You're Happy. According to his track list, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll and Tucker Wetmore join Shaboozey and Ella Langley as features on the project, arriving on Aug. 22.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA weren't the only ones on the Grand National Tour — Mustard was there, too. After completing the Stockholm show, his final stop on the trek, he took to Instagram to thank both stars for the opportunity. "Wow, 39 sold-out stadiums! Thank you to my bro [Kendrick Lamar] and [SZA] for allowing me to open the show. I'll never forget it," he wrote, alongside photos from the tour. "I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity."

He continued, "Love to everyone that bought a ticket or put on a mustard costume to come to the show, love y’all peace."

