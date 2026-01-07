Music Notes: SZA, Latto and more

An auction is underway for a chance to speak with SZA one-on-one via Zoom — or in person if you live in LA. The auction, which ends on Jan. 12, is part of Freedom for Sudan's fundraiser benefiting Sudanese nonprofits. "ANYTHING TO RAISE AWARENESS AND SUPPORT," SZA wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the event. She is also offering the chance to receive a signed blind box featuring five surprise pieces of SZA merch.

Big Boss Vette was secretly battling cancer, but now she's cancer-free. She shared a video on her Instagram of her walking down a hospital hallway and eventually strutting to her song "Pretty Girls Walk." "IF YOU WOULD'VE TOLD ME I'D BE BEATING CANCER AZZZZZZ IN 2026 I WOULDN'T HAVE BELIEVED YOU!!!! WE DID IT YALLLLLLLLL," she wrote in the caption.

LaRussell released his album Something's in the Water with no label, but has gotten support from Kyrie Irving and Snoop Dogg, among others. Kyrie gave him $11,000 and told him, "You earned it. ... I want to contribute to what you got going on. And I know you'll pay it forward." Snoop Dogg purchased the album for $2,500 and wrote of his donation, "Had 2 do it!!! Nefew @LaRussellGC changin tha game."

If Latto could make a modern-day version of Lil' Kim's "Not Tonight," she knows what women she'd bring on board. "Doja Cat, YK Niece, GloRilla and Cardi B," she tells Okayplayer. "I think that checks a lot of boxes and is unexpected, haha. My favorite producers are Pooh Beatz, Go Grizz and Coupe so definitely one or all of my boys." Lil' Kim's 1996 song features Missy Elliott, Da Brat, Angie Martinez and the late Left Eye.

