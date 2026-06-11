Music Notes: Rick Ross, Young Thug and more

Rick Ross has pushed back the release date for his upcoming album, Set in Stone. It was initially scheduled to arrive on Friday, but fans noticed streaming services have changed the date to July 17. Ross is scheduled to perform in Atlanta Friday as part of his Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Experience Orchestra Tour. He is bringing CeeLo Green as a special guest.

Young Thug may be known for his rapping, but he's tapping more into the melodious side of his artistry. He revealed in a video that he is working on an R&B album.

Burna Boy helped kick off the FIFA World Cup 2026 Thursday at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca stadium, performing "Dai Dai" alongside collaborator Shakira. Tyla, who teamed with Future for the "Game Time" single off the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, also made an appearance, treating the crowd to the South African national anthem. "DNA," the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem, by Megan Thee Stallion, Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta and EJAE, is now available to stream.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.